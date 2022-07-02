Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is LCM Capital Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,565.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

