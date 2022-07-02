Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,565.55.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

