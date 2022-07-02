Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,565.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

