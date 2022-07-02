Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,565.55.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

