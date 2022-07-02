ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REITGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.12. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 1,731 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REITGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.