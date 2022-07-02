ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.12. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 1,731 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

