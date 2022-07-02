Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 16,232 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after buying an additional 63,854 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 27,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $129.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.