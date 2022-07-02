Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.78. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.