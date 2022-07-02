Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider M Scot Roberts Sells 5,462 Shares

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

M Scot Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00.

ALT stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 957,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Altimmune by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

