Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.27

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.27 and traded as low as C$17.51. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$18.14, with a volume of 144,800 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$868.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.27.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.