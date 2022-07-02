Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.
AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.
Ameren stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.
In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
About Ameren (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
