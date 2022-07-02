Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Ameren stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

