American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Down 36.1% in June

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth about $1,539,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAO stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

