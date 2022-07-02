American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.26. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 1,614 shares changing hands.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)
