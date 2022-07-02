American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $293.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $308.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Shares of AMT opened at $258.40 on Thursday. American Tower has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

