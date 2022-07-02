American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $293.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $308.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.
Shares of AMT opened at $258.40 on Thursday. American Tower has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
