Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.22

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.30. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 3,246 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $293,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

