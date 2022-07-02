Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Shares Up 1.3%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 6,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Get Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVPS. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.