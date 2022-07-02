ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $3.67 on Friday. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.37.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

