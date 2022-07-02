Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.86 and last traded at 0.86. 5,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 27,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.87.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile (OTC:ANPMF)

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

