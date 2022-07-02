Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 41,733 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $64,602.72.

On Friday, April 22nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $23.72 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Funko’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

