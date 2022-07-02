Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 41,733 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $64,602.72.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $23.72 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
