Andrew Wilson Sells 8,182 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00.

Shares of EA opened at $122.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

