Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,606.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 302.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 338,220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

