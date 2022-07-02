Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.30. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Angion Biomedica by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

