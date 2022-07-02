Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.59

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.59 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 93.25 ($1.14). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.15), with a volume of 21,844 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £107.53 million and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.54%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

