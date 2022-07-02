Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Lowered to $47.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of AIRC opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

