Apeiron RIA LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

