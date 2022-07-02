Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

