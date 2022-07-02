Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 4th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $26,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,363,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $412,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,485 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 213,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 106,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

