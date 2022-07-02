Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 21.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

Apple stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.