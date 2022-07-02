Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.