AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Shares of APP opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $11,482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

