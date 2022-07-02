Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,847 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

