Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $5.61 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

