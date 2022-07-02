Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.21. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 217,548 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 194,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 196,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.
