Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.21. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 217,548 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 194,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 196,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

