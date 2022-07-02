ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading Up 1%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF accounts for 2.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 37.47% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

