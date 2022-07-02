Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.72

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.72 and last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
