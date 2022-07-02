Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $197.51 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.35.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

