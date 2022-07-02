Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Autodesk by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 24.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

