Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 49,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 550,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 660,095 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

