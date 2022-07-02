Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 49,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 550,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.