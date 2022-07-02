AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $174.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.28.

AVB stock opened at $196.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 93.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $554,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $6,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

