Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 63,854 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 63,854 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

