Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Avnet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Avnet’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

