Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

