Bank of America Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $287.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

NYSE:FDX opened at $223.61 on Thursday. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

