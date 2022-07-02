Bank of America Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $287.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.
NYSE:FDX opened at $223.61 on Thursday. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
