BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.72

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.72 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.42), with a volume of 51,843 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.72. The firm has a market cap of £151.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

