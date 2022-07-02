Baugh & Associates LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after buying an additional 985,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

