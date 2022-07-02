Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 291 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

