Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.69 and traded as high as C$6.37. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 5,686,800 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,356,430.96. Also, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at C$5,309,926.44. Insiders purchased a total of 39,700 shares of company stock valued at $228,289 over the last quarter.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.