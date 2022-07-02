Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

