Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 96,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.