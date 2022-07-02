Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 776 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,050,471 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 133,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,912.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 864,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after buying an additional 835,473 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

