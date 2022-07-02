Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.